KCPD trying to identify man following homicide near 57th & Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man following a homicide that happened on Tuesday.

The KCPD simply said they are trying to “identify the subject shown” following a homicide that happened in the area of 57th & Troost that night.

If you have any information about who this man is, you are asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. You can also submit your tip via www.kccrimestoppers.com.

According to KCTV5′s previous coverage, one man was killed and two women were injured in the shooting on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area just after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man and woman in front of Bob’s Bar & Grill who had been shot.

Those two shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Then, officers received word that an additional woman who had been shot had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

The man ultimately passed away due to his injuries, which led to this being a homicide investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.