KCK crash leaves one dead, two with life-threatening injuries
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person died early Thursday morning after a car crashed into a tree.
A release from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a passerby at North 55th Street and Freeman Avenue called police after seeing the car crash.
When first responders arrived, they found three people inside a car, two with life-threatening injuries. The third person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
