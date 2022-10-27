Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

KCK crash leaves one dead, two with life-threatening injuries

FILE — Anyone with information on the crash has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS...
FILE — Anyone with information on the crash has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).(Credit: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person died early Thursday morning after a car crashed into a tree.

A release from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a passerby at North 55th Street and Freeman Avenue called police after seeing the car crash.

When first responders arrived, they found three people inside a car, two with life-threatening injuries. The third person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Wichita woman ordered to repay Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims
One person died and law enforcement reported others with minor injuries following a bridge...
22-year-old construction worker who died in Clay County bridge collapse identified
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a picture with a child at Children's Mercy Hospital.
Bills Mafia donates to Children’s Mercy following latest matchup between AFC rivals
A driver died Thursday morning after his Nissan Altima crashed in Westport.
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport