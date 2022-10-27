KCK crash leaves one dead, two with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person died early Thursday morning after a car crashed into a tree.

A release from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a passerby at North 55th Street and Freeman Avenue called police after seeing the car crash.

When first responders arrived, they found three people inside a car, two with life-threatening injuries. The third person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

