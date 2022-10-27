Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced

Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up unannounced.(AP Photo/Binta)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rapper Ye’s week seems to be going from bad to worse.

On Wednesday, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the Skechers’ Los Angeles building. That’s according to a statement from the athletic shoe company.

The company said Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” and was involved in “unauthorized filming.”

Ye was reportedly escorted out after a brief conversation.

Wednesday’s drama comes after Adidas ended its partnership with the embattled musician.

In recent weeks, Ye has lost a host of partnership deals after he made antisemitic comments.

Skechers condemned his remarks, saying it has no intention of working with the rapper.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MSHP is investigating after an armed suspect was fatally shot by the U.S. Marshals Service in...
Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway
A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, has led to one worker's death. There are also three...
1 worker killed, others injured in bridge collapse near Kearney
On Wednesday, Turnbow would not specify where his information had come from. However, he said...
Update: City of Raymore ‘100 percent opposed’ to idea of KCMO landfill near city limits
Charles Wheeler was the Kansas City mayor for eight years in the 1970s.
Current, former KC mayors react to Charles Wheeler's death
Keil Hileman.
Middle school teacher in Johnson County charged with 6 counts of unlawful sexual relations