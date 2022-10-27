Jackson County Prosecutor: Double homicide suspect identified in deaths of Stowers researchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday investigators identified a double homicide suspect who killed two Stowers Institute researchers.

Investigators say 42-year-old Kevin Ray Moore killed 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma Oct. 1 near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, Missouri. Moore was later found dead following a murder-suicide in Clay County on Oct. 16. The murder-suicide remains under investigation.

After firefighters extinguished an apartment fire on Oct. 1, they called police, who began a double homicide investigation into the deaths of Behrensen and Guzman-Palma.

Family, friends, and coworkers mourned the loss of both victims. A spokesperson for the Stowers Institute and the Graduate School at the Stowers Institute said Behrensen and Guzman-Palma were brilliant and promising scientists.

Investigators with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department and crime lab analysts used cell phone and computer data, surveillance videos, ballistic testing and DNA evidence to determine Moore was the person responsible for the deaths of Behrensen and Guzman-Palma.

“We thank the Kansas City Police Department for their dedication and the office of the Jackson County prosecutor for its oversight of this investigation. The individual who committed this crime has no tie to the Institute or the Graduate School,” Head of Media Relations for the Stowers Institute for Medical Research Joe Chiodo said. “We are saddened to learn that this same individual is involved in an additional case out of Clay County. We thank the authorities who investigated this incident as well. Our deepest sympathies go out to those who knew the victim.”

During a separate investigation on Oct. 16, investigators discovered two people dead in a wooded area near NE 48th Street and Randolph Road in Clay County. Officers were flagged down by citizens who directed officers to the wooded area. Police discovered two people suffering from apparent trauma in the woods. Investigators say Moore was one of the two people found deceased at the location.

Police identified Misty Brockman as the other person found during the murder-suicide investigation. Her friends and family told KCTV5 News they cannot fathom why anyone would want to hurt her.

“She was everything you wish you had in a friend,” close friend of Brockman CeeJae Coberley previously said.

The investigation into the murder-suicide in Clay County is ongoing.

