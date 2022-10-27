Aging & Style
Is Eric Schmitt eyeing the White House?

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to...
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to an attendee at the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo., on Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Is Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt already eyeing a higher office?

New campaign filings suggest he’s raising money for a presidential run.

On the line for “Office Sought,” Schmitt’s campaign put “President.”

It’s not clear if that’s a mistake or if Schmitt really is gearing up for a White House bid.

Right now, he’s running for U.S. Senate.

New campaign filings suggest Schmitt's raising money for a presidential run.
New campaign filings suggest Schmitt's raising money for a presidential run.(FEC)

