Grandview man pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old Grandview, Missouri, man who used his Snapchat account to sell drugs and firearms pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to illegally possessing a firearm after selling a stolen handgun to an undercover federal agent.

Antonio Johnson plead guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to court documents, an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arranged four controlled purchases of marijuana from Johnson in July and August of 2020. Investigators observed numerous videos and photos of Johnson on his Snapchat, many of which allegedly showed him smoking what appears to be marijuana and displaying firearms and large amounts of cash.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Johnson often appeared to be advertising the sale of suspected marijuana and firearms. When Johnson met the undercover agent for the first time, he was armed with a pistol placed between the driver’s seat and center console of the vehicle he was driving, and a black rifle sat on the lap of a passenger.

Johnson and an undercover federal agent agreed on Aug. 31, 2020, to a price of $450 for a pistol when the woman called him. When they met up at his apartment on Sept. 1, 2020, Johnson handed her a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a baggie that contained 29 grams of marijuana. Documents said that she paid Johnson $450 for the gun and $230 for the marijuana.

The gun sold by Johnson had been stolen from the personal vehicle or a Grain Valley, Missouri, police officer in August 2020. During the transaction, the Department of Justice said Johnson agreed to get the undercover federal agent more firearms.

Under federal statutes, Johnson is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole. He’s eligible for a sentence of life in prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

