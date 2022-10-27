Former KCPD sergeant pleads guilty after using excessive force against teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A now former KCPD sergeant has pleaded guilty to felony assault following his use of excessive force against a 15-year-old boy.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 42-year-old Matthew Neal submitted his plea today. It was accepted by a judge and he will be on probation for four years.

“Neal was charged by Jackson County citizens who served on the grand jury by way of indictment,” the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said. “This case was not charged by way of complaint using a probable cause statement.”

That 4-year probation has conditions. Neal has agreed that he cannot carry a firearm. He’s also agreed to complete an anger management class, have no contact with the victim or his family, and send a written apology to the victim. He has also agreed to surrender his POST license, which is required to be a police officer.

According to his attorney, Neal resigned from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department on Wednesday.

According to the deputy prosecutor, the victim in this case has a strong interest in maintaining his privacy and did not make an appearance in court.

“The state remains in communication with the (young) victim in this case,” the deputy prosecutor said. “The state would note that the victim thanks this court and others for the work put into this case. He fully supports this outcome and the finality it will bring.”

When Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the charges in 2020, she said, “I hope all involved in this case and our community will rally around this victim and support him.”

“This office thanks the local and federal law enforcement agencies who assisted in this matter,” the prosecutor’s office added.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.