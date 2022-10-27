Aging & Style
FORECAST: Seasonable temperatures continue into Friday

By Gary Amble
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mostly overcast skies will dominate the remainder of the afternoon and evening hours while a gentle easterly breeze coasts in at less than 6 mph. Seasonably cool air will have most heading to the closet for a light jacket. Area temperatures will slip from the lower 60s in the middle of the afternoon to near 50 by the late evening hours. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the lower 40s, offering a cool start to the final day of the workweek. Clearing skies on Friday will help push afternoon high temperatures into the middle 60s. That will be followed by a pleasant weekend! Both Saturday and Sunday look to bring temperatures in the middle 60s for daytime highs. Plus, there’s no chance for rain. Unseasonably warm air works in next week. Most days will reach the 70s for daytime highs while skies offer abundant sunshine.

