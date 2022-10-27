FORECAST: Mostly overcast skies will dominate the remainder of Thursday afternoon

Mostly overcast skies will dominate the remainder of the afternoon and evening hours while a gentle easterly breeze coasts in at less than 6 miles per hour. Seasonably cool air will have most head to the closet for a light jacket with area temperatures slipping from the lower 60s in the middle of the afternoon to near 50 by the late evening hours.

Overnight low temperatures will fall into the low 40s offering a cool start to the final day of the work week. Clearing skies on Friday will help push afternoon high temperatures into the mid-60s followed by a pleasant weekend with both Saturday and Sunday bringing middle 60s for daytime highs with no chance for rain. Unseasonably warm air works in next week with most days reaching the 70s for daytime highs while skies offer abundant sunshine.

