FORECAST: Gusts continue through afternoon, slight chance of rain overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Still monitoring that area of low pressure and its respective front just out to our west within the central plains.

This weather feature has been driving our wind this morning and will continue throughout the next 24 hours out of the south and east. Sustained wind between 10 and 15 mph will be common with gusts up to 25mph this afternoon. Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the day with a slight opportunity for showers developing late night tonight after 10 p.m. and will continue into the early morning of Friday.

Our last rain models indicate that by 4 a.m., wet weather should be over for the region. The law still expects to deepen well to the south, which has lessened our chance for rainfall. Friday’s dayside will be filled with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

Our next round of wet weather is set up nearly the same as the next 24 hours. At the end of Sunday into our Halloween Monday, an area of low pressure develops from the west and tracks east.

Heavier clouds will build Sunday with a better chance for early morning light showers on Monday, which is well before trick-or-treating. During this time, temperatures will bump to the upper 60s and lower 70s but will fall with the passage of this low by the end of next week.

