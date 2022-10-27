FORECAST: Cloudy skies expected into Thursday

We anticipate low pressure to drop south through Thursday and Friday, which will lessen our chances of rain. Heavy clouds are expected into Thursday. The chance of rain is 20% Thursday night into early Friday morning. Mainly clear skies are expected by Friday afternoon! Temperatures will hold to seasonal conditions. Through the weekend, we’ll be watching for another disturbance out of the west. Clouds look to build into Sunday. However, just like what we anticipate with our next low-pressure system, this disturbance seems to deepen further south. So, it will lessen rain chances to 20% on Halloween (Monday). It will increase temperatures to upper 60s and lower 70s but, with the passage of the storm system, cooler air will be introduced by next Thursday. High temperatures will fall back to lower 60s and upper 50s.

