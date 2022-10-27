Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning after he was involved in a car crash on Westport Road.
The Kansas City Police Department stated a black Nissan Altima was driving east “at a very high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control, going off the roadway to the left.
A crash report indicated the Nissan jumped the curb and struck a large metal pole in the Papa John’s parking lot.
Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
