‘Clerical error’ that had Eric Schmitt running for president has been corrected

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to...
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to an attendee at the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo., on Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Is Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt eyeing a higher office?

After new campaign filings on the FEC website stated “Office Sought: President,” Schmitt’s campaign told KCTV5 Thursday: “It was a staffing clerical error that has been corrected.”

Schmitt is running for U.S. Senate against Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with the latest information from Schmitt’s campaign.

