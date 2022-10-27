‘Clerical error’ that had Eric Schmitt running for president has been corrected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Is Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt eyeing a higher office?

After new campaign filings on the FEC website stated “Office Sought: President,” Schmitt’s campaign told KCTV5 Thursday: “It was a staffing clerical error that has been corrected.”

Schmitt is running for U.S. Senate against Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with the latest information from Schmitt’s campaign.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.