Bills Mafia donates to Children’s Mercy following latest matchup between AFC rivals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For as fierce as the on-field battles have been between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, off the field the two fanbases have come together to promote charitable causes following the last two meetings.

After the latest matchup between the budding AFC rivals, Children’s Mercy reported $8,000 in donations. The donations came from Bills Mafia Babes, a community of female Bills fans that formed a 501c3 non-profit that focuses on a different Bills player’s charity each month.

This friendly rivalry is a touchdown! A wager between @BillsMafiaBabes and @ChiefsMMZ resulted in over $8K donated to CM following the Oct. 16 game! In our book, there were no losers ❤️💛 Thank you, @BillsMafiaBabes for rallying #BillsMafia! #ThankfulThursday pic.twitter.com/1iXmGy7tzT — Children's Mercy (@ChildrensMercy) October 27, 2022

The Bills Mafia Babes group on Twitter donated to Children’s Mercy after winning a friendly Twitter wager with Chiefs Kingdom Memes (@ChiefsMMZ on Twitter).

The donations continued a trend following games between the Chiefs and Bills. After Kansas City defeated Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Game in January, Chiefs fans displayed their generosity by donating over $300,000 to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Of course, those donations came largely in increments of 13s because of the 13-second comeback led by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.