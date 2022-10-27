Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the authorities, a man whose body was found in Clay County following a murder-suicide was responsible for the deaths of two researchers at the beginning of October.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office shared the news on Thursday afternoon.

A KCPD investigation determined that on or about Oct. 1, Kevin Ray Moore caused the deaths of Stowers Institute researchers Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzman-Palma by way of an intentionally set fire in the area of 41st & Oak on Oct 1.

“Due to the efforts of KCPD and, in particular, the Crime Lab, KCPD used phone and computer data, surveillance videos, ballistic testing as well as DNA tests to determine the cause of the deaths of Behrensen and Guzman-Palma and to determine that Moore was the suspect,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Moore, 42, is now deceased.

According to the authorities, Moore died as part of a murder-suicide on Oct. 16. His body and the body of his victim -- Misty Brockman -- were subsequently found in the woods in Clay County just west of Worlds of Fun. That investigation is ongoing.

“The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office applauds the efforts of Kansas City Police Department detectives and the KCPD Crime Lab in solving the double homicide,” the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“This office also expresses its deep condolences to the families of the victims, Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzman-Palma, as well as to their colleagues and friends at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research,” the prosecutor’s office added.

