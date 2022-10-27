Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

22-year-old construction worker who died in Clay County bridge collapse identified

One person died and law enforcement reported others with minor injuries following a bridge...
One person died and law enforcement reported others with minor injuries following a bridge collapse in Clay County.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man who died Wednesday afternoon following a bridge collapse has been identified.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated Connor Ernst of California, Missouri, was one of several people working on the bridge construction at NE. 148th St. and Shady Grove Road outside of Kearney, Missouri.

As concrete was being poured, the bridge gave way and trapped 3-4 people, including Ernst. The others were able to free themselves from the collapse, but Ernst was unable to and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office stated it took 50 minutes to free him from the wet concrete and rubble after the collapse.

Ernst had worked for Lehman Construction in California, Missouri.

ALSO READ: Construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a picture with a child at Children's Mercy Hospital.
Bills Mafia donates to Children’s Mercy following latest matchup between AFC rivals
A driver died Thursday morning after his Nissan Altima crashed in Westport.
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport
‘I was scared to death:’ Officer recalls opening fire on gunman during CVPA school shooting,...
‘I was scared to death:’ Officer recalls opening fire on gunman during CVPA school shooting
The Monopoly: Kansas City Edition was unveiled Wednesday morning at the World War I Memorial.
New Monopoly game tailor-made for Kansas City lovers