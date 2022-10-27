22-year-old construction worker who died in Clay County bridge collapse identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man who died Wednesday afternoon following a bridge collapse has been identified.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated Connor Ernst of California, Missouri, was one of several people working on the bridge construction at NE. 148th St. and Shady Grove Road outside of Kearney, Missouri.

As concrete was being poured, the bridge gave way and trapped 3-4 people, including Ernst. The others were able to free themselves from the collapse, but Ernst was unable to and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office stated it took 50 minutes to free him from the wet concrete and rubble after the collapse.

Ernst had worked for Lehman Construction in California, Missouri.

