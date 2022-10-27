$156k in federal funds secured for Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced that $156,000 in federal funds has been secured for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The news comes via the senator and the mayor.

“Because a safe WYCO is key to sustaining a great WYCO, I want to extend a special thank you to Kansas U. S. Senator Jerry Moran on his announcement of approximately $156,000 federal appropriations dollars awarded to the WYCO Sheriffs office,” Mayor Tyrone Garner said. “Thoughtful and well placed investments in public safety for training and equipment go a long way in facilitating WYCO as a great and safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“As the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that funds the Department of Justice, I worked to secure these resources to provide our state law enforcement professionals with the tools they need to serve our communities and to keep Kansans safe,” Senator Moran said.

“I should note that Senator Moran also announced the securing of a long term lease by the GSA for the EPA region 7 lab on third street in KCKS which protects jobs and an EPA footprint in WYCO,” the mayor added.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.