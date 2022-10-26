Aging & Style
Triple shooting in Kansas City Tuesday night leaves one dead, two injured

File - Anyone with information has been asked to call police at 816-234-5043 or to anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man died and two women were wounded late Tuesday following a shooting.

The Kansas City Police Department stated officers responded to the 5700 block of Troost Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. and found two people had been shot. They were in front of Bob’s Bar & Grill when police arrived.

After the gunshot victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital, police received word that a second woman was also shot and arrived at the hospital via a private vehicle.

The police department reported the man who had been shot died from his injuries.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police at 816-234-5043 or to anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

