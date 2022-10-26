Aging & Style
Sporting Kansas City signs former La Liga veteran Nemanja Radoja

Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas
Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Sporting Kansas City announced Wednesday that the organization has signed 29-year-old defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja to a three-year MLS contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

Radoja, a Spanish La Liga veteran, will occupy an international spot on Sporting’s 2023 roster, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa. The Serbian soccer player appeared in 181 matches in La Liga from 2014-2022, spending each of the last three seasons with Levante. The 29-year-old played nearly 300 matches across the top divisions in Serbia and Spain and also has experience in the UEFA Europa League.

In November 2019, Radoja’s first season with Levante, he scored the club’s final goal in an upset win over powerhouse Barcelona.

On the international stage, Radoja has two caps in games for the Serbian national team.

