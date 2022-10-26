Aging & Style
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims

Anyone with information on the KCMO assault has been asked to contact Detective Sarah Bedell of the Assault Squad at 816-413-2413.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning.

The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Sarah Bedell of the Assault Squad at 816-413-2413 or Sarah.Bedell@kcpd.org.

They can also submit a tip anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS.

The videos can be seen below:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

