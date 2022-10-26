Platte County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who escaped from hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who escaped from a hospital this afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating 38-year-old Jacob Meineker.

They said he escaped from custody at the Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road.

They said he escaped 2:34 p.m.

He was last seen wearing blue hospital pants. He didn’t have on a shirt or shoes.

If you know where he is or where he might be, call 816-858-3521.

