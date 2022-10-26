Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Platte County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who escaped from hospital

Jacob Meineker.
Jacob Meineker.(Platte County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who escaped from a hospital this afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating 38-year-old Jacob Meineker.

They said he escaped from custody at the Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road.

They said he escaped 2:34 p.m.

He was last seen wearing blue hospital pants. He didn’t have on a shirt or shoes.

If you know where he is or where he might be, call 816-858-3521.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter
The Parade of Hearts launched its mobile app this weekend, giving people a clear path to love...
Parade of Hearts returns to Kansas City in ensuing years
Independence man pleads guilty to possessing stolen firearm
1 killed in bridge collapse
Bridge collapse kills 1, injures others in Clay County