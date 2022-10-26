Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Cairo

Cairo.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Unleashed Pet Rescue)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Cairo is a Catahoula Leopard mix who is 3 years old.

Pretty peepers. Knockout look-abouts. Stone cold STUNNERS!

It doesn’t matter what you call ‘em, she’s got one of the most gorgeous sets of globes we’ve ever seen!

Plus, she has a Catahoula Leopard coat to boot.

She’s dog-friendly with a proper intro and would love a home where she gets lots of exercise!

To learn more about Cairo, or to view all of their adoptable pets, visit Unleashed Pet Rescue’s website.

