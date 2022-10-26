Parade of Hearts returns to Kansas City in ensuing years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Parade of Hearts Board of Directors announced Wednesday that the Parade of Hearts will return in 2023 and 2024.

First launched in 2022, the project has been a vehicle for regional philanthropy through art. The two-year plan includes a limited edition of hearts on display in 2023 and a return to more than 100 hearts on display in 2024.

“In 2022, Kansas City really took the Parade of Hearts to heart,” says Jenn Nussbeck, Executive Director for Parade of Hearts. “Our artists did such incredible work representing diverse cross-section of greater Kansas City -- in geography, culture, age, gender and ethnicity -- and we were honored to bring their designs to life. As a direct result of the overwhelming popularity and public support, we are thrilled to announce that this project will continue for at least two more years -- a continued reminder of our region’s creativity and generosity.”

The Parade of Hearts raised $2.56 million for charity in 2022. Revenue from the program benefits local artists via stipend and marketing support as well as The University of Kansas Health System and Children’s Miracle Network.

Applications for public charities to be the third beneficiary of the 2023/2024 Parade of Hearts will go live in Novemeber at TheParadeofHearts.com. A selection committee will choose the third beneficiary in early 2023.

Previous coverage:

Parade of Hearts culminates with gala auction to benefit charity

Parade of Hearts unifies Kansas City through local art

Finding hearts in Kansas City? There’s an app for that!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.