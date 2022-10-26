Operation Breakthrough tries to recover after SUV slams into building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nonprofit organization is now trying to recover after a vehicle slammed right into their building near 31st at Troost.

It was around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday that Mary Esselman, the CEO of Operation Breakthrough, got a phone notification that there had been some activity at the building.

“I’m thinking, ‘God, it’s a little bit early for anyone to be going into work on a Sunday morning,’” Esselman recalled.

She quickly learned it was because of a crash.

Surveillance video shows a black SUV plowing right into the building’s entrance. A pillar stops it from creating further damage.

It was just in May that a car crash happened at 11 p.m. across the street at Thelma’s Kitchen, which caused damage to their building.

Luckily, the accidents in both cases happened when the usually busy intersection was pretty empty.

Esselman said that, during the daytime, the facility is the largest early care and education center in the region that’s community based. So, on any given day, there are hundreds of kids around. That’s on top of the bus stops and heavy foot traffic on a day-to-day basis.

“We are thankful that, at that time, nobody was hurt,” Esselman said. “But, you’re thinking, ‘If that were to happen into the day -- when you think of the number of kids here -- it could have been quite serious.”

She said that, when Thelma’s Kitchen was damaged, they talked with the city about adding cement barricades around their buildings.

“We are actually on the list to be able to do that, just for the safety of the children and families,” Esselman said. “This is a pretty busy intersection for the city.”

The city said they currently don’t have an official timeline of when the barricades would be put up. However, Esselman hopes they will come sooner rather than later in light of this recent incident.

In the meantime, she has a message for drivers.

“Slow down,” Esselman said. “We just have to be slower and careful, because there are a lot of families and children here every day.”

