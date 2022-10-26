Olathe School District elementary school dismissed for remainder of week due to illness

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Clearwater Creek Elementary School -- part of the Olathe School District -- closed Wednesday for the remainder of the week due to an abnormally large amount of absences.

“We dismissed not only for today but for the week,” principal Nate Kremer told KCTV5.

The Johnson County Health Department told KCTV5 that students were experiencing gastrointestinal issues at the school. Common symptoms for gastrointestinal issues include pain in the abdomen, diarrhea, constipation, bloating, weight loss and excess gas.

According to a Facebook post from the Clearwater Creek Elementary PTC, the Health Department shut down the school with over 25 percent of kids out of school Wednesday in addition to staff absences. Parents were asked to pick up their students hours before the normal dismissal time on Wednesday.

