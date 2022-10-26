Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Olathe School District elementary school dismissed for remainder of week due to illness

(wsaw)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Clearwater Creek Elementary School -- part of the Olathe School District -- closed Wednesday for the remainder of the week due to an abnormally large amount of absences.

“We dismissed not only for today but for the week,” principal Nate Kremer told KCTV5.

The Johnson County Health Department told KCTV5 that students were experiencing gastrointestinal issues at the school. Common symptoms for gastrointestinal issues include pain in the abdomen, diarrhea, constipation, bloating, weight loss and excess gas.

According to a Facebook post from the Clearwater Creek Elementary PTC, the Health Department shut down the school with over 25 percent of kids out of school Wednesday in addition to staff absences. Parents were asked to pick up their students hours before the normal dismissal time on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
Injuries reported following bridge collapse near Kearney
Anyone with information on the KCMO assault has been asked to contact Detective Sarah Bedell of...
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler dies at 96
Issac J. Fisher.
Man convicted in 2018 ‘rampage’ that killed 3 people, injured child