Northmoor cancels community Halloween party due to COVID

COVID-19
COVID-19
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTHMOOR, Mo. (KCTV) - A city in Platte County has decided to cancel its community Halloween party due to COVID.

The National Night Out/Community Halloween Party was originally going to happen on Friday.

However, “a large exposure COVID-19 . . . has affected many of the city staff and police officers.”

“In order to protect the health and wellness of our community, we have made the difficult decision to postpone,” the city said.

The city said they will let everyone know when they decide to reschedule it for.

