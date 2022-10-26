Man convicted in 2018 ‘rampage’ that killed 3 people, injured child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the prosecutor’s office, a jury has convicted a man in a “violent rampage” that killed three people and injured a 4-year-old in 2018.

Issac Fisher, who is 39 years old, was found guilty of:

Two counts of first-degree murder

One count of second-degree murder

Six counts of armed criminal action

Three counts of first-degree burglary

Three counts of unlawful use of a weapon

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

The prosecutor’s office notes that the original charges filed in 2018 did not include first-degree murder. However, the charges were later upgraded.

Fisher is set to be sentenced on Dec. 19. The prosecutor’s office notes that first-degree murder convictions require sentences of life without parole.

Court records state that Kansas City police went to the 9000 block of Kentucky Ave. at 9:24 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2018, after receiving a call about a shooting. The caller said that her daughter-in-law had been shot by Fisher, who is her son.

Witnesses told officers that Fisher had arrived at the location, then started arguing with the victim. The witness heard the victim say, “I didn’t take your money.” At that point, the witness heard four or five gunshots. The witness ultimately found the victim on the bathroom floor, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Fisher was seen leaving the room while holding a handgun.

A little bit later, Raytown police found a vehicle on Laurel Avenue that was reportedly taken from the scene on Kentucky Avenue in KC. A witness in Raytown told police that Fisher was her fiancé's brother. She said that Fisher had come over and kicked in the door before taking a second vehicle.

At about 9:37 a.m. the same day, police in Raytown went to the 5700 block of Elm after receiving a call about a shooting. They arrived to find someone suffering from gunshot wounds. This second victim was reportedly Fisher’s stepbrother. A 4-year-old girl had been shot, as well. A 1-year-old was present but uninjured.

A witness to this portion of the rampage stated that they saw Fisher leave the scene and that he was carrying a rifle over his shoulder. He reportedly left in a white Chevrolet Traverse, which was the same type of vehicle he reportedly took in Raytown.

Then, at 10:28 a.m. the same day, Kansas City police went to the area of 112th and Eastern after receiving a call about a shooting. They did locate a victim, who was reportedly Fisher’s cousin. While he was still alive, he told a witness that “Big” had shot him.

Fisher goes by the nickname “Big.”

Police proceeded to search the area for Fisher and the white Chevrolet Traverse. The vehicle was found behind a nearby residence.

Ballistics of shell casings at the three murder scenes matched.

