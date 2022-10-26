Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department.
Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
Police are asking anyone who can help identify the thieves to call 913-825-8120.
