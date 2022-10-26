Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department.

Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.

We're seeking assistance ID'ing this group of 6 masked thieves who stole loads of merch from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira. They left in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temp MO license tag. If you can assist ID'ing any of them, please call our detective at 913-825-8120 pic.twitter.com/QlQZeBFZhO — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) October 26, 2022

Police are asking anyone who can help identify the thieves to call 913-825-8120.

