Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

K-State QB Martinez among 15 finalists for academic Heisman

Martinez rushed for a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns, and Vaughn added a...
Martinez rushed for a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns, and Vaughn added a career-high 170 rushing yards, as the Wildcats scored 17 unanswered points to outlast Texas Tech 37-28 in front of 50,782 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.(K-State Athletics)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) -- Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is named among 15 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football’s top scholar-athlete.

The 15 finalists are chosen from all levels of college football by the National Football Foundation and each earns an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner, announced Dec. 6 at the NFF’s College Football Hall of Fame banquet in Las Vegas, receives an additional $7000 scholarship and the Campbell Trophy.

Candidates are judged on accomplishments and leadership qualities shown on the field and in the classroom and community.

Previous winners of the Campbell Trophy include Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar last year, former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Christian Wilkins of Clemson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler dies at 96
File - Anyone with information has been asked to call police at 816-234-5043 or to anonymously...
Triple shooting in Kansas City Tuesday night leaves one dead, two injured
Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet are expected to...
Big Slick KC announces dates for celebrity event weekend in 2023
A 13-story $95 million apartment complex could soon be coming to City Market in Kansas City.
$95 million 13-story City Market apt building awaiting special FAA approval