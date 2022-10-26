Jury in trial of man accused of killing NKC officer will come from St. Louis area

Aging & Style
By Shain Bergan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jury selection in the planned trial for the Kansas City man accused of killing a North Kansas City police officer during a traffic stop will take place on the other side of the state---in the St. Louis area---a Clay County judge decided Tuesday.

Joshua Rocha, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July death of North KC Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop July 19 at 21st Street and Clay Street. Police said Vasquez had stopped Rocha’s vehicle because of expired tags. Vasquez was subsequently shot, a manhunt ensued, and Rocha ended up turning himself in, according to police.

At a hearing in Clay County Court on Tuesday, Rocha’s attorney argued for a change of venue. The judge approved a move to gather the prospective jury from St. Charles County, MO, but the jury itself will still be scheduled to take place in Clay County, according to court records. Prosecutors did not oppose the decision.

Rocha’s next hearing is set for Jan. 3 in Clay County at 1:30 p.m. He remains in custody in the Clay County Detention Center.

