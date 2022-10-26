Involuntary manslaughter trial underway for former Kansas undersheriff following fatal 2017 beanbag shooting

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The trial of a former rural Kansas undersheriff who shot and killed an unarmed man with a beanbag round is underway in Wyandotte County following a change of venue.

Virgil Brewer, who was working for the Barber County Sheriff’s Office at the time, is charged with reckless involuntary manslaughter following the 2017 death of Steven Myers.

On Wednesday, the state called several law enforcement officers and an EMT to the stand to testify who were at the scene the night Myers died. Officers were asked several questions regarding training and protocols on how to properly use a less lethal beanbag round. One officer testified he was trained to aim beanbag rounds toward a suspect’s thigh, calf or stomach and not their head, spine or near their heart. During cross-examination, Brewer’s defense attorney asked if Myers could have moved his arm during the time period between when the round was fired and when it made impact.

Body camera video captured some of what unfolded the night of the shooting. Brewer and another officer could be heard telling Myers to “put your hands up” and “get on the ground” before Brewer fired a beanbag round from a shotgun. An autopsy revealed Myers’ cause of death was a beanbag round entered his upper left chest causing injuries to his heart, left lung and liver. A medical examiner determined the manner of death was homicide.

Investigators say at the time of the shooting Brewer was carrying his personal weapon. Brewer, the sheriff, and a deputy answered a call that night about a man holding a rifle on a street after an altercation at a local bar in Sun City, Kansas. After searching several locations, they found Myers hiding in a shed.

According to court documents obtained by the Associated Press, both Brewer and a deputy later told a Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent that they could clearly see that Myers was not armed when they confronted him. Brewer told the Kansas Bureau of Investigation during an interview that he feared for his life and those of his deputies when Myers continued to walk toward them.

An expert is expected to be called to testify during the trial who previously testified during a preliminary hearing in the case. The expert previously testified the beanbag round that killed Myers was purchased on the internet from a man in Michigan whose mother would sew the beanbag rounds in a bedroom.

The expert said the beanbag round was 4-5 times faster than a standard police beanbag and was sold online without required warnings. One of the officers who testified Wednesday said the beanbag round used in the shooting appeared to be made from denim and was flat which could make it easier to penetrate skin.

A civil lawsuit filed by Myers’ family was settled after county officials agreed to pay $3.5 million.

Testimony is expected to continue Thursday and could last for several days.

