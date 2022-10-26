Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation will be conducted following an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said it happened in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Ave.

We’re at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 36th and Bellefontaine in KCMO.



We’re waiting to hear from police and will bring you updates on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/KdgeJ6oPJr — Taylor Johnson (@NewsladyTay) October 26, 2022

The police department did not specify if it was a suspect or member of law enforcement who was injured; we are working to find out.

