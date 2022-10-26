Aging & Style
Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in KCMO

Police reported an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation will be conducted following an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said it happened in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Ave.

The police department did not specify if it was a suspect or member of law enforcement who was injured; we are working to find out.

Stay with KCTV5 for updates. This is breaking news.

