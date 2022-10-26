Injuries reported following bridge collapse near Kearney

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Injuries have been reported following a bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge is near NE 148th Street and Shady Grove Road. That is near Carroll Creek and south of State Route 92. A map is below.

The bridge was under construction, the sheriff’s office said.

The authorities notified the media of the bridge collapse at 2:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office will share more information when they arrive at the scene.

It appears that this bridge is in Washington Township.

