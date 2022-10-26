Independence man pleads guilty to possessing stolen firearm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence, Missouri, man who was inebriated when he fired a pistol from his apartment patio pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing a stolen firearm.

The man, 42-year-old Reggie L. Teagues, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possessing a stolen firearm.

In pleading guilty, Teagues admitted to possessing a Kel-Tec 9mm semi-automatic pistol on Nov. 12, 2020. Neighbors called Independence Police officers that day at approximately 4:05 p.m. when they heard three gunshots. When the neighbor went onto his own patio he saw Teagues with a handgun.

When officers arrived, court documents said they found Teagues slumped over on the living room floor of his apartment near a sliding glass door to his patio. Teagues told officers he had consumed approximately one pint of tequila since noon that day and had been using PCP. Officers found two spent shell casings on the patio and another spent shell casing on the floor beside him.

Teague’s girlfriend told officers the gun belonged to her and it had been secure in her bedroom closet before Teagues had taken it without her permission. She said she rushed home after getting a frantic phone call from her daughter.

Under the terms of Wednesday’s plea agreement, the government and Teagues agreed to a 10-year sentence in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

