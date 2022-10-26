Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler dies at 96

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the most iconic leaders in the history of Kansas City has died.

Charles Wheeler, a mayor for eight years from 1971-1979, died Wednesday at the age of 96.

Wheeler, for whom the downtown airport is named, oversaw the opening of Kansas City International Airport, the Truman Sports Complex, Worlds of Fun, Kemper Arena and Crown Center during his tenure as Kansas City’s leading politician.

A graduate of Westport High School in 1942, Wheeler would earn his medical and law degrees from the University of Kansas and the University of Kansas City (UMKC), respectively.

Wheeler was also a state senator, serving one term in the early 2000s.

His wife Marjorie died in July 2019 after nearly 70 years of marriage. The two had five children.

“Mayor Wheeler was a statesman all Kansas Citians, Missourians, and Americans could be proud of, who in addition to his service in elective office bravely served our country in the U.S. Navy as a flight surgeon before returning to school to earn his juris doctorate,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “Since becoming mayor, I have been proud to call him a personal friend and a mentor. He will be missed.”

Former Kansas City Mayor and current U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver released a statement on Wheeler’s death:

“Charlie Wheeler was my dear friend, an important mentor, and the most visionary Mayor in the history of our great city. During my eight years as Mayor, I was blessed to have had the likes of Charlie Wheeler, Ike Davis, and Dick Berkley as guides through the best and worst of times—and our city was better off for it.

“Having both a J.D. and an M.D., Charlie very likely was the smartest Mayor in our city’s history. And when you mix that with his daring, you get a powerful combination of genius with imagination. That was Charlie Wheeler. I will miss my friend, and the city will miss his ingenuity. We all owe him heartfelt gratitude for his public service, and I pray that his memory will be a blessing for all that had the privilege to know him.”

