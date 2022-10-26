FORECAST: Cold start to Wednesday, highs in the low 60s

High pressure is moving through the Missouri River Valley on Wednesday. However, it will be a short visit. Mainly clear skies are expected through much of the morning and into the early afternoon. But by the time the kids are finished with school, clouds begin to build as high pressure breaks down. Temperatures will remain seasonal along with winds out of the east blowing around 5 mph or less. During this time, low pressure develops out west and will traverse east into the Central Plains. We still anticipate this low to drop south through Thursday and Friday, which will lessen our chances of rain.

Heavy clouds are expected into Thursday, with rain chances at 20 percent Thursday night into early Friday morning. Mainly clear skies are expected by Friday afternoon, with temperatures still holding to seasonal conditions. Through the weekend, we monitor for another disturbance out of the west. Clouds look to build into Sunday, but just like what we anticipate with our next low-pressure system, this disturbance seems to deepen further south, which will lessen rain chances to 20 percent on our Halloween Monday.

It will increase temperatures to upper 60s and lower 70s, but with the passage of the storm system, cooler air will be introduced by next Thursday. High temperatures will fall back to low 60s and upper 50s.

