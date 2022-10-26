Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

FORECAST: Cold start to Wednesday, highs in the 60s

By Erin Little
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies will clear in the Kansas City metro over the next 24 hours. Keep your coat handy, though. Temperatures on Wednesday morning are expected to be in the upper 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb up to about 63 degrees. Our Storm Track 5 Weather team is tracking the next chance for light, isolated rain. That looks to take place Thursday into Friday, when there is a 20% chance of showers. Stay connected with us via our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: Showers move out, but Fall-like temps sticks around
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: Showers move out for most Tuesday, as Fall-like temps remain
On Tuesday morning, we will have leftover isolated showers to the south and east. However, most...
FORECAST: Things to dry out a bit Tuesday
Temperatures on Wednesday morning are expected to be in the upper 30s. Skies will be partly...
FORECAST: Cold start to Wednesday, highs in the 60s