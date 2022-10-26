FORECAST: Cold start to Wednesday, highs in the 60s

Skies will clear in the Kansas City metro over the next 24 hours. Keep your coat handy, though. Temperatures on Wednesday morning are expected to be in the upper 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb up to about 63 degrees. Our Storm Track 5 Weather team is tracking the next chance for light, isolated rain. That looks to take place Thursday into Friday, when there is a 20% chance of showers. Stay connected with us via our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.