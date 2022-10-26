Big Slick KC announces dates for celebrity event weekend in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A tradition since 2010, Big Slick KC will return next year for its 14th annual charity weekend.

The organization, which raises money to benefit pediatric cancer research at Children’s Mercy Hospital, will host its Big Slick Celebrity Weekend June 2-3, 2023.

Hosts Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet are expected to return and, of course, the dozens of celebrity friends who will descend on the Heart of America for the summer event.

The celebrity softball game will take place once again at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 2. The Kansas City Royals host the Colorado Rockies that day, and anyone who purchases a game ticket will be able to see the celebrity game with their purchase.

The marquee party and variety show will be held the following day at T-Mobile Center.

The 2022 Big Slick KC celebrity weekend raised more than $3.5 million.

More information about Big Slick KC can be found here.

