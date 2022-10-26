$95 million 13-story City Market apt building awaiting special FAA approval

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s City Market could soon feature a new large apartment building and improvements to its park.

Construction could begin next spring for a planned 13-story apartment complex project, if it gets special approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. The developer, Flaherty-Collins, plans are to put up the apartment complex, called City Harvest, where the parking lot currently stands next to the City Market, in a move that is expected to cost around $95 million.

Port KC’s Joe Perry said he expects a final designation from the FAA by early December, with construction to start in early 2023.

The original project price for the project was $75 million dollars, but Perry said development ideas have come during a time of inflation, plus the delays with the FAA height requirement approval caused more delays.

Flaherty-Collins is the Indianapolis-based developers who is working on a 25-year property tax abatement for this project. It starts at 85 percent for the first five years, and drops to 25 percent each year for the last five years.

The property is currently a publicly-owned parking lot making no money for the city. The new complex could potentially make more than $14 million over 25 years through taxes.

“All the options exist. There are more people going. There are more people living. There are more businesses coming in,” Perry said. “I think that Flaherty-Collins is just brilliant to figure out a way to afford this very expensive project and deliver it on this really exciting spot.”

The 13-story building project will include 300 apartments and have a 260-space garage if approved. It will have more than 70 studio apartments, 140 one-beds, and nearly 90 two-beds.

Market price studios start at more than $1,200 a month. The developers said they will set aside 60 apartments for affordable housing, 45 for those 45-70 percent of the median family Income, and 15 apartments for 50% of the median family income.

The developers are also investing $500,000 to fix up the City Market Park, something Perry said will be a generational improvement to the area. The park is not owned by the City of Kansas City, so it’s now up to the investors to maintain it.

Residents feel the same about bringing in more business to the area and more people, but they chose this neighborhood for its unique feel that could be lost.

Dayten Rose, a River Market resident, said, “It feels like it would be way different from the vibe of, like, lower brick buildings, a lot of shops with maybe some living area above that. But it’s cool because it makes the river market what it is, but it is a little disappointing to know that there’s going to be something close to a high rise.”

A few residents told me they’re not concerned with the height of the building or more people coming, but the parking situation that could come of this. There are already some struggles to find free spots in the market, so now residents will have to circle around the block a few more times. People will be encouraged by the city to park somewhere south and use the KC Streetcar.

“Two years ago, there would have been half as many people, and we would have had free parking. What does that tell you?” Perry said. “Maybe that if you want to park for free, you still can, and because of the Streetcar you can go and park south of there and go for free.”

Construction timeliness is also a concern, as many people enjoy walking around all areas of the River Market, but that could now be altered as well.

