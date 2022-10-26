Aging & Style
1 in custody following fatal shooting in Independence

By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is in custody following a fatal shooting in Independence on Tuesday night.

The police department said officers went to the 800 block of N. Park Ave. after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one man inside a residence there who had passed away.

One person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting. The police department said they are not looking for any additional suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. The police department said they will share more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

