Reports: Frank Clark suspended for 2 games following June 2021 incident

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the first half of...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) running on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to two different reports, Frank Clark has been suspended for two games.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the two-game suspension is for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Rapoport says that it stems from two misdemeanor possession of a concealed firearm charges, which were filed following a June 2021 incident.

Clark pleaded no contest to those misdemeanor charges, according to Rapoport.

In the June incident, according to KCTV5 and CNN′s previous reporting, there was a submachine gun that as found in Clark’s vehicle. Clark’s attorney had said that the gun belonged to Clark’s bodyguard.

This is different than the March 2021 incident, in which Clark pleaded not guilty to possession of an assault weapon.

