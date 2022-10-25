Reports: Frank Clark suspended for 2 games following June 2021 incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to two different reports, Frank Clark has been suspended for two games.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the two-game suspension is for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Rapoport says that it stems from two misdemeanor possession of a concealed firearm charges, which were filed following a June 2021 incident.

Clark pleaded no contest to those misdemeanor charges, according to Rapoport.

In the June incident, according to KCTV5 and CNN′s previous reporting, there was a submachine gun that as found in Clark’s vehicle. Clark’s attorney had said that the gun belonged to Clark’s bodyguard.

This is different than the March 2021 incident, in which Clark pleaded not guilty to possession of an assault weapon.

He will miss Titans and Jags games. https://t.co/vm1VRDHVgC — Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) October 25, 2022

#Chiefs DE Frank Clark has been suspended by the NFL for two games for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, stemming from him pleading no contest to a pair of misdemeanor charges from a June 2021 incident for possession of a concealed firearm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.