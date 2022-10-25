Ray County investigators waiting on autopsy results to determine cause of Amazon delivery driver’s death

RAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway to determine if two dogs attacked and killed an Amazon driver Monday night while he was delivering packages in Ray County.

Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. Monday to report an Amazon delivery vehicle had not moved for several hours. Deputies arrived at a property near Magnolia Lane and found a man dead in the yard in between the house and the delivery vehicle.

Investigators executed a search warrant Monday night at the property. They are waiting on autopsy results to determine the exact cause of the man’s death. Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said the man had obvious injuries consistent with canine bites, but a full examination is ongoing.

According to 911 dispatch audio when Ray County deputies arrived at the property, they did not find anyone inside of the Amazon delivery vehicle. They then discovered the delivery driver down on the ground.

“Go ahead and start EMS toward our location,” a deputy told dispatchers. “We have located the male face down in the yard. We are not able to approach him yet due to aggressive dogs.”

During the deputy’s conversation with dispatchers, barking could be heard over the radio. “I’m going to have to shoot one of the canines. Aggressiveness,” a deputy then said.

A deputy shot one of the dogs. It appeared the dog ran back into the home, leaving blood on a dog door. “We are still trying to contain a loose dog,” a deputy told dispatchers about the second dog.

First responders said the man had obvious injuries to his head and at least one of his limbs. Childers said the man was approximately 50 years old.

“My condolences to the family, sincerely,” neighbor Russell Crowley said.

Several neighbors told KCTV5 News they are familiar with the dogs at the property but never saw them outside of the yard.

“The dogs make themselves known,” Crowley said. “They come to the gate, but they’ve never been outside that gate. We’ve never had any trouble.”

Sheriff Childers said that, when he arrived at the scene Monday night, he shot both dogs. He described them as possibly a German Shepherd and a Mastiff.

“Due to the safety of my staff and the other first responders, I decided to go ahead and use exigent circumstances to make entry into the residence, where I found both dogs, and I did shoot and dispatch both dogs,” Childers said. “Shooting dogs is not something that I want to do but, unfortunately, I felt it was a necessity in this case.”

Investigators are examining if the driver received any delivery instructions prior to arriving at the property, as well as if he was familiar with the home and several other factors.

“We will have a necropsy done on the on the dogs,” Childers said. “Basically, that’s an autopsy for the dogs to let us know what was in their mouth and stomach contents.”

Several neighbors said a gate to the driveway that was closed Tuesday is rarely open. There are signs posted on the gate including a “Beware of Dog” sign.

A spokesperson for Amazon sent a written statement that said: “We’re deeply saddened by tonight’s (Monday’s) tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver’s loved ones. We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation.”

Investigators are notifying the man’s family members. His identity has not yet been released.

