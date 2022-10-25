Aging & Style
Police: Note found in CVPA shooter’s car read ‘this was the perfect storm for a mass shooting’

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Monday morning, Orlando Harris, 19, entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis City and opened fire, killing two people, a teacher and a student, according to police.

Read: Student, teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting; suspect identified

Harris exchanged shots with St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) and was killed.

About the shooter:

According to SLMPD, Harris graduated from CVPA last year. He does not appear to have a large social media presence. He also did not have a criminal history.

In a media briefing Tuesday morning, St. Louis Police said Harris had one gun in his possession at the time of the shooting. The weapon was described as an AR-15-style rifle. In addition, he reportedly had 600 rounds of ammunition.

Police said Orlando Harris used this AR-15-style rifle during the school at CVPA on Oct. 24, 2022.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

Inside his blue car, which was found near the school after the shooting, a handwritten note was found. Police said the note read, in part, “I Don’t have any friends I don’t have any family, I’ve never had a girlfriend, I’ve never had a social life, I’ve been an isolated loner my entire this. This was the perfect storm for a mass shooting.”

Police said this photo shows the ammunition that was found on the CVPA shooter.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

Neighbors told News 4 they often saw Harris’ blue car parked out front and weren’t aware of any trouble at the the home.

Harris is believed to have lived in a south St. Louis neighborhood. Totes of evidence, including a computer, were seen being taken from the home by the FBI, according to News 4 Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager.

A woman at the scene of the home appeared to be cooperating with FBI and ATF agents. It is unknown if the woman is related to Harris.

Timeline of events:

WATCH: Student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School describes escaping school shooter
  • 9:11 a.m. a call came in to 911 about an active shooter.
  • 9:15 St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) arrived at the school.
  • 9:23 SLMPD engaged with Harris.
  • 9:25 Harris was shot.
  • 9:32 Harris was secured by police.
  • 9:52 CVPA building cleared.

At the scene, a 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead. She was identified by family members as Alexandria Bell.

Teacher Jean Kirk Kuczka, 61, died at the hospital. Seven others, all either 15 and 16 years old, were taken to a hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Among the other victims were three 15-year-old males and a 16-year-old female.

Alexandria Bell and Jean Kirk Kuczka were victims of a mass shooting at a south St. Louis high school Monday morning(Family, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
No classes on Tuesday at CVPA and CSMB following Monday’s shooting
Lauren Trager Orlando Harris details

