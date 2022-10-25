Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Police locate woman who drove to KCMO, had not been seen since Saturday

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Blackmore has been found and is safe.

Previous coverage is below.

Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a woman who drove to town but has not been seen since Saturday.

According to KCPD, 27-year-old Katherine M. Blackmore is not from the area but traveled to KCMO by car. They did not state where she was traveling from.

Officers made contact with her on Friday and her car was towed.

She was last seen on Saturday in the area of W. 44th Street and Wornall Road. Her family hasn’t heard from her since.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cousins convicted in the 1997 murder of Greg Miller are hoping information presented at a...
Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski denies involvement in murder investigation that sent 2 men to prison
Donald Ozbun had tried to stop someone from breaking into his car and confronted the suspect,...
Police: Grandview homicide victim tried to stop vehicle break-in, was shot
“As we were getting out of bed, you could already feel the heat from the fire coming through...
Missouri Division of Fire Safety assists in criminal investigation into fire that damaged 6 structur
The Vaile Mansion was one of the most magnificent homes in its time, a treasured piece of...
Haunted history: Inside the Vaile Mansion in Independence
“They’ve lost everything. They’re looking for places to stay and living in temporary places...
Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by destructive wildfire