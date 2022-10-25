Police locate woman who drove to KCMO, had not been seen since Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Blackmore has been found and is safe.

Previous coverage is below.

Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a woman who drove to town but has not been seen since Saturday.

According to KCPD, 27-year-old Katherine M. Blackmore is not from the area but traveled to KCMO by car. They did not state where she was traveling from.

Officers made contact with her on Friday and her car was towed.

She was last seen on Saturday in the area of W. 44th Street and Wornall Road. Her family hasn’t heard from her since.

