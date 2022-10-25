Pet of the Day: Dakota

Dakota is a healthy, middle-aged, cuddle bug.

He’s a houndish/bird dog mix and can climb fences. He’s always up for adventure!

He needs a home with someone who can be on his side and at his side.

He’s not a barker. He also prefers the company of female dogs.

He’s been at the shelter for more than a year and is really looking forward to moving to a HOME.

To learn more, visit the website for Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc.

