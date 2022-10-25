Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Pet of the Day: Dakota

Dakota.
Dakota.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc.)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dakota is a healthy, middle-aged, cuddle bug.

He’s a houndish/bird dog mix and can climb fences. He’s always up for adventure!

He needs a home with someone who can be on his side and at his side.

He’s not a barker. He also prefers the company of female dogs.

He’s been at the shelter for more than a year and is really looking forward to moving to a HOME.

To learn more, visit the website for Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Moona.
Pet of the Day: Moona
Leo.
Pet of the Day: Leo
Fuzz is a sweet and affectionate 8-year-old kitty.
Pet of the Day: Fuzz
Lennon.
Pet of the Day: Lennon