Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

KDHE, telehealth company partner to simplify access to COVID-19 antivirals

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Environment has partnered with a telehealth company to simplify access to COVID-19 antiviral prescriptions.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Tuesday, Oct. 25, that it will collaborate with GoGetDoc to simplify access to COVID-19 antiviral prescriptions. It said GoGetDoc will offer reduced-price telehealth visits for those who test positive for the virus in an effort to make oral antiviral treatments more accessible.

The KDHE indicated that Kansans can now visit the GoGetDoc website to complete an initial screening to see if they are eligible for the service.

The Department noted that regular visits with a primary care provider are important to maintain quality health. By visiting GoGetDoc, it said Kansans have another way to help themselves.

On GoGetHealth, the KDHE said patients with a positive COVID-19 test and mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 will virtually meet with a Kansas doctor to discuss treatment options - including Paxlovid and Lagevrio.

The Department indicated that oral antiviral therapy for COVID-19 is authorized for those over the age of 12 and who weigh more than 88 pounds.

To visit the GoGetDocwebsite, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The new variants accounted for nearly 1 in 3 new COVID-19 infections last week, according to...
Health Minute: COVID 'Scrabble variants' threaten winter surge
SDF
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
Now on 3: Taste of the Valley toad in the hole
Now on 3: Taste of the Valley Toad in a hole