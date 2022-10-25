KCK school board to consider adding Narcan to schools

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The epidemic of fentanyl overdoses among youngsters has more school districts considering stocking schools with the antidote of sorts known as Narcan.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City, Kansas, school board will look at a recommendation to begin adding it to its school buildings.

Many districts in the metro already do so. The regional data on overdose deaths show a massive rise.

Kansas City, Kansas, police reported 17 overdose deaths in all of 2021 and 30 just so far in 2022. The numbers don’t specify which drug, but police say nearly all of the overdoses they are responding to these days are for something laced with fentanyl.

The University of Kansas Health System houses the region’s poison control center, where the number of calls about suspected illicit fentanyl poisoning nearly doubled last year.

“The majority of those calls are ages 13 to 30,” said the center’s managing director, Dr. Elizabeth Silver, Pharm.D. “Over half of those calls are in that age group, teens being the largest age group.”

The small city of Oak Grove, Missouri recently saw a string of off-campus overdoses among high schoolers. It prompted the district to begin keeping naloxone (the generic name for Narcan) in every nurse jump bag and every AED machine at all schools.

The counterfeit pill form of the synthetic opioid is taking over and killing younger people who are just beginning to experiment with illicit drugs.

It’s a dramatic shift from a decade ago, when a much larger percentage of overdose deaths came from heroin.

Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reveal that in 2010 there were 182 deaths from heroin and 88 from synthetic opioids. In 2021 the numbers flipped and rose. There were 88 deaths from heroin and 1,374 from synthetic opioids.

Data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment show overdose deaths from synthetic opioids increased by 130% from 2019 to 2020, then increased another 116% in 2021.

In the 15-24 age range, there were 137 synthetic opioid overdose deaths in Missouri and 59 in Kansas, accounting for 80% of all overdose deaths in that age range in Missouri and 88% of overdose death in that age range in Kansas.

KCTV5 contacted spokespeople at seven additional school districts in the metro to ask whether they keep naloxone in schools. six of them replied. Here is a list of where they stand.

Kansas City Public Schools: kept at secondary schools for “many years;” expanded this year from secondary schools to include all school buildings.

Shawnee Mission School District: stocked in all buildings.

Olathe schools: expanded from secondary to all buildings just this month.

Park Hill schools: stocked it in secondary schools only

Blue Valley: stocked in secondary schools only; board approved in August

Tuesday will be the Kansas City Kansas school board’s third reading of the agenda item to put naloxone in schools. If the board approves the proposal, a spokesman said, they will disburse the naloxone in phases in a partnership with the health department.

