KCFD ladder truck hits SUV on Monday afternoon, driver injured

Generic.
(KPTV)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was injured when a Kansas City Fire Department ladder truck hit their SUV on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the crash happened at 3:26 p.m. in the area of W. 43rd Street and Madison Avenue.

Following an emergency call, the ladder truck was going west on 43rd with its lights and siren on.

Meanwhile, a tan Lincoln MKX was going north on Madison.

The two vehicles ultimately collided at the intersection.

At that point, the ladder truck went off the road and hit three wooden utility poles. Two were sheared off; the third was splintered and unstable.

The police department said the crash is being investigated.

The person driving the Lincoln was the only person inside. They had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No KCFD personnel stated they were injured.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

