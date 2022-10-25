KC metro feels impact as RSV cases surge nationwide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - RSV cases among children have been surging nationwide, which includes the Kansas City metro area.

Not only are the numbers worse this year, but they’re rising sooner than usual.

The University of Kansas Health System told KCTV5 News that the typical season for RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, in Kansas City is November through February.

However, because of the COVID pandemic, we’re seeing different timetables and stronger severity for these other viruses.

Dr. Mike Lewis, the Pediatric Medical Director with the University of Kansas Health System, said that you need to trust your gut as a parent. This is a very common sickness but, in some cases, can get serious.

“I think people should be reassured,” Lewis said. “It’s definitely something that’s a possibility that your young child is going to get, but a small set of those patients, we do know, can have complications.”

If your child is having difficulty breathing, medical attention is needed.

Last week, Children’s Mercy tested 326 children for RSV; 153 were positive. This week, 259 children were tested; 120 were positive.

Children’s Mercy said they have a high patient census at this time.

To learn more about RSV, visit the CDC’s website.

