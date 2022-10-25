Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

KC metro feels impact as RSV cases surge nationwide

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - RSV cases among children have been surging nationwide, which includes the Kansas City metro area.

Not only are the numbers worse this year, but they’re rising sooner than usual.

The University of Kansas Health System told KCTV5 News that the typical season for RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, in Kansas City is November through February.

However, because of the COVID pandemic, we’re seeing different timetables and stronger severity for these other viruses.

Dr. Mike Lewis, the Pediatric Medical Director with the University of Kansas Health System, said that you need to trust your gut as a parent. This is a very common sickness but, in some cases, can get serious.

“I think people should be reassured,” Lewis said. “It’s definitely something that’s a possibility that your young child is going to get, but a small set of those patients, we do know, can have complications.”

If your child is having difficulty breathing, medical attention is needed.

Last week, Children’s Mercy tested 326 children for RSV; 153 were positive. This week, 259 children were tested; 120 were positive.

Children’s Mercy said they have a high patient census at this time.

To learn more about RSV, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A nonprofit organization is now trying to recover after a vehicle slammed right into their...
Operation Breakthrough tries to recover after SUV slams into building
An investigation is underway to determine if two dogs attacked and killed an Amazon driver...
Ray County investigators waiting on autopsy results to determine cause of Amazon delivery driver’s death
Brian Betts and Celester McKinney.
Attorneys for 2 men claiming innocence say prosecutor is withholding information
A file photo from the KC Current training facility in Riverside.
KC Current to hold watch party Saturday at Union Station