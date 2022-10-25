KC Current to hold watch party Saturday at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current will be holding their watch party at Union Station on Saturday, Oct. 29!

The KC Current will be taking on Portland Thorns in the 2022 NWSL Championship at 7 p.m. that day.

The watch party event will start at 5:30 p.m. at Union Station’s Haverty Family Yards. If you need to enter a destination into your GPS app, it’s 30 West Perishing Road, Kansas City, MO 64108.

Now, the event is free, but you do need to reserve free tickets. You can do so by clicking here.

You will have to pay to park in the West Yards Parking Garage on the west side of Union Station. That can be accessed via Broadway Street.

ADA parking will be available on the ground floor of the parking garage.

For further details about the event, click here.

